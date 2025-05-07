Twins prospect Dasan Hill cracks top 100 as others rise and fall in new rankings
It might be a few years before Dasan Hill reaches the majors, but the 19-year-old Minnesota Twins prospect is making quite the name for himself in the minors.
Hill wasn't ranked on any of the top-100 prospect lists before the 2025 season, but in the May update from Baseball America he checks in at No. 85. However, there's some more rising and falling of Twins prospects in the top 100 worth discussing.
Infielder Luke Keaschall jumped 11 spots from No. 43 to No. 32, and Zebby Matthews moved up from No. 68 to No. 46. But as those two are rising, the Twins' two most highly-rated prospects, outfielders Walker Jenkins and Emmanuel Rodriguez, are falling.
Jenkins dropped from No. 5 to No. 11 and Rodriguez fell from No. 19 to No. 25.
Jenkins has only eight at-bats this season due to an ankle issue that is reportedly going to keep him out until June, and Rodriguez is slashing .233/.385/.659 in 21 games at Triple-A.
Hill started making waves during spring training when he was hitting 97 mph with his fastball, up from the 92-94 mph he averaged in high school before the Twins selected him in the second round of the 2024 MLB draft.
Now, through four games at Class A Fort Myers, Hill has struck out 21 batters in 12 innings while allowing just two runs on five hits and five walks. That's good for a sparkling 1.50 ERA.
Keaschall got off to a rockstar start before suffering a fractured forearm when he was hit by a pitch in his seventh game with the Twins. In 19 at-bats, he had racked up seven hits, including three doubles, to go along with five walks and five stolen bases.
Matthews has a 2.30 ERA in six starts at Triple-A St. Paul this season. He's struck out 34 batters in 27 innings while allowing seven earned runs and issuing only nine walks.
Overall, it's all good with five players in the top 100 and four of them in the top 50.