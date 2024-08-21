Twins prospect Jack Noble pitches immaculate inning for Single-A Mighty Mussels
Twins prospect Jack Noble pitched an immaculate inning for the Single-A Fort Myers Mighty Mussels Tuesday night in a 7-6 victory over the Tampa Tarpons in Tampa, Fla.
With the Mighty Mussels trailing the Tarpons, the New York Yankees' Single-A affiliate, 5-3 in the seventh inning, Noble quickly struck out Willy Montero, who swung on the second two pitches. Noble then caught Tyler Wilson looking for three straight strikes before Hans Montero fouled off Noble’s first two pitches before swinging and missing for strike three, making three strikeouts in nine pitches.
Noble had also pitched the sixth inning and finished his night overall allowing three hits and one run while fanning four across his two innings of work. Noble also picked up the win to improve to 7-2.
Fort Myers then plated four in an eighth-inning rally to take a 7-5 lead, and they held on for the win.
Noble has made 28 appearanes with the Mighty Mussells this season and 31 appearances overall. In those 31 showings, Noble has a 7-2 record and a 5.40 earned-run average. He's allowed just a .243 batting average and has struck out 65 across 56 2/3 innings. In addition to the time at Single-A, he's made two appearances with High-A Cedar Rapids and one appearance with Double-A Wichita.
Noble's immaculate inning is the second for a Twins prospect this month. On Aug. 1, Tanner Hall pitched an immaculate inning for the Mighty Mussels in a 7-2 win over the St. Lucie Mets. Hall's immaculate inning was the first by a player in the Twins organization since 2021.