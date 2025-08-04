Twins prospect Luke Keaschall likely returning to big leagues Tuesday
Infielder Luke Keaschall, the Twins' No. 3 prospect, is likely headed back to the big leagues on Tuesday. Keaschall has a locker in the visiting clubhouse at Comerica Park, per the Star Tribune's Bobby Nightengale, which suggests that his minor league rehab assignment is over and he's set to rejoin the Twins' lineup.
Keaschall made his MLB debut on April 18 and was an instant sensation for a Twins team that mostly struggled out of the gate. He even made some franchise history in his first four games. Keaschall began his big-league career with a six-game hitting streak, going 7 for 19 with three doubles, five walks, two strikeouts, and five stolen bases. Unfortunately, in his seventh career game, he was hit by a pitch and suffered a fracture to his right forearm, knocking him out for months.
On July 18, Keaschall began a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul. The Twins wanted it to be a lengthy rehab stint for a player who is a key part of their future. Keaschall wound up playing 14 games for the Saints. He initially was limited to designated hitter duties, but he was eventually able to get back to playing his primary position, second base.
Keaschall started out fairly slow offensively during his rehab assignment, but he was 5 for 10 with a double and a triple in the Saints' most recent four-game series in Toledo. Across two stints, Keaschall has hit .263 with a homer, 11 steals, and a .710 OPS in 28 games at Triple-A this year. Last season, when he was the Twins' minor league player of the year, he hit .303 with 15 homers, 23 steals, and a .903 OPS between High-A and Double-A.
Moving forward, we should expect to see Keaschall occupy close to an everyday role at second base and DH for the Twins. The 2023 second-round pick out of Arizona State has a chance to be a major part of the core group of players Minnesota can build around. He's a quality defender at second base who brings a good approach, high on-base percentage, and plenty of speed to the offensive side of the game.