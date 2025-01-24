Twins' prospect Walker Jenkins 'genetically way above any other 19-year-old'
It might be a year or two before Walker Jenkins gets to the big leagues, but the way Ryan Jeffers was talking about him on Friday morning should get Minnesota Twins fans excited about his future.
"He's a kid to get really excited about. It's not often that the intangibles off the field match up with the talent that he has," Jeffers said during an in-studio appearance on KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities.
"He's 19 and he's genetically way above where any other 19-year-old is. There's not a ton of people that can hang and do what I do in the weight room in the offseason. He's seven years younger than me, just right there next to me with the same weights. It's extremely impressive and to pair that with how special he is — just a humble kid, yes or no ma'am, just super polite. Puts his nose down, works harder than anyone I've been around, so I think it's someone to really get excited about."
Jenkins is ranked by MLB as the No. 2 prospect in the world with an estimated MLB debut in 2026.
The scouting report on Jenkins by MLB Pipeline gives him above average marks for hitting, power and arm strength, saying "he has the chance to be a plus hitter with plus power."
Jenkins is expected to begin the 2024 season at Double-A Wichita. Last year, while rising from rookie ball to Class A, A+ and six games at Double-A, Jenkins played in 82 games and slashed .282/.394/.439 with six homers, four triples, 22 doubles and 58 RBIs.