Twins rally for walk-off win over Rays; pass Royals for second place
The Twins found themselves in a 4-0 hole and later trailed the Tampa Bay Rays 6-4 but in the end it was Minnesota leaving the ballpark with a 7-6 victory to extend its winning streak to six.
The hero? Carlos Santana, whose pinch-hit line drive single off Phil Maton scored Manuel Margot with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. The walk-off win moved the Twins to 41-32 overall and a half-game ahead of Kansas City for second place in the Central Division, 4.5 games behind first-place Cleveland.
Minnesota fell into a 4-0 hole early thanks to a Randy Arozarena three-run homer off Pablo Lopez in the first inning. Lopez then allowed a solo homer to Brandon Lowe in the fifth before he was pulled and Jay Jackson surrendered a solo shot to Josh Lowe.
Down 6-4, Max Kepler led off the fifth inning with a solo homer and the Twins tied it following a rain delay on Ryan Jeffers' sacrifice fly that scored Carlos Correa.
The Twins' first runs of the night came in the fourth inning on a three-run triple by Willi Castro and an RBI double by Trevor Larnach.
Correa went 3-for-4 at the plate to continue his hot streak. He has 27 hits in his last 51 at-bats and he's now slashing .317/.379/.517. His .317 batting average ranks fifth in Major League Baseball, only trailing Luis Arraez (.318), Marcell Ozuna (.320), Jurickson Profar (.320) and Bobby Witt Jr. (.321).