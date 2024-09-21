Twins-Red Sox game rained out, doubleheader Sunday
The games will take place at 11:35 a.m. and 5:35 p.m.
Saturday's game between the Twins and Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston has been rained out, and the two teams will instead play a split doubleheader on Sunday.
Sunday's scheduled game has been moved from 12:35 p.m. to 11:35 a.m. and the second game will take place at 5:35 p.m.
The Twins currently have a one-game lead over the Detroit Tigers for the final American League wild-card spot. They're coming off a much-needed 4-2, 12-inning win on Friday night.
