Twins-Red Sox game rained out, doubleheader Sunday

The games will take place at 11:35 a.m. and 5:35 p.m.

A view of the tarp on the field prior to a game between the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park in Boston on Sept. 21, 2024. / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Saturday's game between the Twins and Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston has been rained out, and the two teams will instead play a split doubleheader on Sunday.

Sunday's scheduled game has been moved from 12:35 p.m. to 11:35 a.m. and the second game will take place at 5:35 p.m.

The Twins currently have a one-game lead over the Detroit Tigers for the final American League wild-card spot. They're coming off a much-needed 4-2, 12-inning win on Friday night.

