Twins escape jaws of defeat with harrowing win over Red Sox in 12 innings
Trevor Larnach's 63.9 mph chopper scored Kyle Farmer from third base for the go-ahead run as the Twins avoided a third straight loss in extra innings with a 4-2 win in 12 innings over the Red Sox in the opening game of a weekend series at Fenway Park in Boston.
The Twins were 4-for-16 with runners in scoring position before Larnach's infield single followed by an RBI single from Matt Wallner and then a sacrific fly off the bat of Willi Castro for a three-run 12th inning.
Boston scored once in the 12th but Griffin Jax earned the save in what proved to be a huge win the wild-card race. The Tigers lost to the Orioles so Minnesota is once again one game ahead of Detroit for the last wild-card spot in the American League. Kansas City also lost to the Giants, so the Twins are just one game behind the Royals for the second wild card.
In the 10th, the Twins had runners at first and second with one out but Matt Wallner and Royce Lewis both popped out in foul territory to end the top half of the inning. In the bottom of the 10th, the Red Sox had a runner on third with only one out and failed to score.
In the 11th, the Twins made the interesting decision to use Manuel Margot as a pinch hitter with two outs. Margot was 0-for-29 as a pinch hitter this season and he proceeded to strike out on four pitches, giving him the MLB record for most pinch hit at-bats in a season without a hit.
Boston again, however, failed to win it in the bottom of the 11th despite having a runner at third with only one out. The Red Sox were 1-for-19 with runners in scoring position and left 17 runners on base while striking out 20 times.
The Twins had lost 20 of 30 games since Aug. 18, and the last week was especially painful.
On Monday, Griffin Jax gave up a two-run homer in the eighth inning as the Guardians rallied from down 3-2 to beat the Twins 4-3. On Tuesday, Willi Castro's two-run homer in the eighth inning provided insurance as the Twins beat Cleveland 4-1. On Wednesday, the Twins scored twice in the top of the 10th inning only to give up three in the bottom of the 10th and get walked off by Cleveland 5-4. On Thursday, the Guardians walked off the Twins again, this time 3-2 in 10 innings.
The Twins and Red Sox play again at 3:10 p.m. CT Saturday.