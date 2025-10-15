Twins release the only player they got in the Carlos Correa trade
The Twins dealt Carlos Correa to the Astros in the world's most obvious salary dump before the July 31 MLB trade deadline, and they've now released the only player they received in exchange for their former star and clubhouse leader.
On Wednesday, the Twins released left-handed pitcher Matt Mikulski, who posted an 8.44 ERA in six appearances at High-A Cedar Rapids. This should come as a surprise to no one because Mikulski's big-league fate was pretty much known when the Twins accepted him to facilitate the deal.
Back in August, not long after the Twins traded 10 core pieces of the team, longtime Minnesota sports columnist Patrick Ruesse claimed that Twins owner Jim Pohlad stepped in front baseball operations president Derek Falvey and made the Correa trade happen with Astros owner Jim Crane.
"It's gospel that Jim Crane called and made it happen, apparently," Ruesse said on SKOR North's Reusse Unchained. "He called Jim Pohlad. He did not call Joe (Pohlad). He called Jim Pohlad and they negotiated the money."
"Jim called them up." Ruesse explained. "They wanted $50 (million) apparently, they wanted half. And he got them down to a third, basically, $33 million. And then they had to take a body to go with it."
The body to go with it was Mikulski. Not exactly the most ringing endorsement, but for good reason.
A former second-round pick, Mikulski was included in the Correa trade simply because the Twins technically had to get something in return. But make no mistake, that trade was a full salary dump that was about getting out of most of Correa's contract.
Mikulski had been released earlier this year by the Giants, who drafted him in 2021 after he dominated at Fordham University with 124 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings while posting a 1.45 ERA.
In 5 1/3 innings at High-A Cedar Rapids, Mikulski allowed just two hits, but he walked 13 batters. That equates to 21.9 walks per nine innings. If you can't throw strikes, you're not going to stick in professional baseball.
Meanwhile, Major League Baseball announced Gold Glove finalists on Wednesday and the Twins were skunked. Well, unless you count another guy the Twins traded: Ty France. He's a finalist for the award at first base, with MLB recognizing his time with the Twins and Blue Jays this season.