Twins reportedly very excited about 23-year-old Eiberson Castellano
While most of the talk about Twins prospects is centered on Walker Jenkins, Emmanuel Rodriguez and Luke Keaschall, another player to monitor for a potential breakout season in 2025 is right-handed pitcher Eiberson Castellano.
The 23-year-old right-handed was labeled by MLB.com as a Twins prospect to watch this spring, and the write-up about him from prospect insiders Jonathan Mayor, Jim Callis and Sam Dykstra hints at a very bright future.
"The Twins think they may have something more exciting than the typical Rule 5 pick in Castellano. Taken in the Major League phase from the Phillies in December, Castellano has a very strong three-pitch mix, missing a lot of bats with both his slider and changeup," they wrote.
"He might ease in as a reliever, but especially if the strike-throwing improvements he made in 2024 are for real, he has the goods to start in the future."
The MLB Pipeline scouting report describes him as a "big physical right-hander with a legitimate three-pitch mix."
Castellano's fastball runs in the mid-90s and he couples it with a strong changeup. The scouting reports notes that "some scouts also really like his curve and think it could develop into an out pitch as a low-80s breaker with power and depth."
Last season with the Phillies A+ and AA squads, Castellano struck out 136 batters in 103.2 innings. He posted a 3.99 ERA with strikeout and walk rates of 31.3% and 6.7%, respectively. Twenty of his 22 appearances came as a starter.
Because Castellano was a Rule 5 pick, the Twins have to place him on waivers if he doesn't make the 26-man regular-season roster. If he clears waivers, the Twins have to give the Phillies a chance to buy him back for $50,000. If the Phillies were to decline, only then could the Twins send Castellano to the minors to develop.