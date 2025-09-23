Twins reveal 2025 minor league player and pitcher of the year
Rising Twins prospects Kaelen Culpepper and Connor Prielipp earned recognition for their strong 2025 seasons. Culpepper was named the Twins organization's minor league Player of the Year, while Prielipp was named the organization's minor league Pitcher of the Year.
Culpepper, 22, spent the 2025 season with both High-A Cedar Rapids and Double-A Wichita, where he slashed a combined .289/.375/.469 with 20 homers and 64 RBIs. He was the Twins' first-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft and has risen to being ranked the fourth-best prospect in the team's system, and the No. 72 prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.
Prielipp, 24, has taken a bit longer to develop due to injuries but finally completed his first full professional season split between Double-A Wichita and Triple-A St. Paul in 2025. Minnesota originally selected Prielipp in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft. He has steadily risen through the Twins' farm system, making his Triple-A debut this season.
Between Wichita and St. Paul, Prielipp was 1-9 with a 4.03 ERA. He finished with 98 strikeouts, 31 walks and a 1.512 WHIP. He is currently the No. 10 prospect in the Twins' system and the fourth-best pitching prospect in the organization behind Mick Abel (No. 5 overall Twins prospect), Kendry Rojas (No. 6), and Dasan Hill (No. 8).
The Twins also announced that catching prospect Noah Cardenas, infielder Danny DeAndrade, and star outfield prospect Walker Jenkins were named the minor league Defensive Award winners. Jenkins is the top-ranked prospect in the Twins' farm system and could make his major-league debut next season after he reached Triple-A late this season.