Twins' Rocco Baldelli ejected after arguing pitch-clock violation against Royals
Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected during the sixth inning of Monday night's game against the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Mo., after arguing a pitch-clock violation called on Twins starter Simeon Woods Richardson.
Woods Richardson appeared to signal that he couldn't hear the PitchCom with several seconds remaining on the pitch clock, however, he didn't get a call, which resulted in a pitch-clock violation and ultimately ball four and a walk of Jonathan India. Baldelli was elated as he stormed out of the dugout to argue the violation with home-plate umpire Nic Lentz.
Baldelli appeared to say, "You got it wrong," while arguing with Lentz. He continued until Lentz tossed him from the game.
Twins play-by-play voice Corey Provus explained during the broadcast on Twins.TV that when Woods Richardson disengaged from the mound, the disengagement was not granted by Lentz. Because it was not granted, the pitch clock continued and Woods Richardson was unable to get a pitch off before the it expired. Baldelli certainly didn't like the call.
The Twins trailed the Royals 4-1 in the sixth. Bench coach Jayce Tingler served as acting manager in Baldelli's stead.
The game was still in progress at the time of publication.