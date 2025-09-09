Twins' Royce Lewis in elite company with recent hot streak
Royce Lewis has been on quite the heater lately. On Monday night, in his first game at the ballpark closest to his hometown, Lewis blasted a pair of home runs in a 12-3 Twins win over the Angels.
This was a special night for Lewis, who grew up an Angels fan in Aliso Viejo, CA. He had never played at Angel Stadium as a big-leaguer. And with a contingent of friends and family members in the stands, he made the night count by recording the second multi-homer game of his career (both of which have come this season).
"It was even better than I could have expected," Lewis said, via MLB.com. "It was really special to be here and do something like that with all my family in attendance."
Starting on August 22nd, the day he hit his first grand slam of the season as part of a huge individual performance against the White Sox, Lewis has been on a tear. He's hit .281 during that span, with an .892 OPS despite just three walks in 67 plate appearances.
Lewis has six home runs and also six stolen bases during that span. The only other player in MLB who can say that? Mets superstar Juan Soto, who has seven homers and nine steals over that stretch. That's elite company, even in an admittedly arbitrary 18-day timeline.
It's been encouraging to see the power return for Lewis, who bashed 36 homers in the first 116 healthy games of his career. After a stretch with just three homers in 84 games, spanning the end of last season and the first half of this one, he's now hit 10 in his last 45 contests.
The speed has been a new weapon. Lewis has six steals in his last 16 games after recording seven stolen bases in the first 224 games of his career. He's not the fastest player in the Twins' lineup, but he's healthy and has been part of the Twins' team-wide push to be more aggressive on the basepaths down the stretch of this difficult season.