Twins' Royce Lewis runs for third day in a row; rehab assignment looms
Make it three days in a row of Royce Lewis running on the field as he rehabs his way back from a hamstring injury that he suffered in mid-March during an exhibition game against the Red Sox.
Lewis ran sprints on Monday and then was on the field running the bases on Tuesday before the Twins opened a three-game series at Target Field against the White Sox. On Wednesday, Declan Goff SKOR North posted of video of Lewis sprinting to first and legging out a psuedo double.
It's a good sign for the 25-year-old third baseman, whose timeline for a return from the injury hasn't been announced. He was injured on March 16 and MRI results revealed, according to the Twins, a "moderate" hamstring strain.
According to Bobby Nightengale of the Star Tribune, Lewis could be sent on a rehab assignment later this week. Per Nightengale, Lewis has been practicing with a "torpedo" bat, which gained instant fame when the Yankees opened the season with a barrage of homers using the bats.
Matthew Leach, who covers the Twins for MLB.com, says the rehab assignment will begin "before the week is out" so long as his workouts go well. Leach noted that Lewis also went through full-body lifting session on Tuesday.