Twins sign former Cardinals reliever Giovanny Gallegos, assign him to AAA

Giovanny Gallegos NL reliever ranks from 2019-2022:



228 IP (1st)

2.84 ERA (4th)

2.83 FIP (5th)

0.89 WHIP (1st)

.179 Opp Avg (3rd)

5.8 fWAR (3rd)



He was one of the better relievers in baseball in his first 4 years as a Cardinal. Lots of great moments. I wish him the best 🇲🇽🙏 pic.twitter.com/NZaQNtwL6r