Twins signing OF Harrison Bader to one-year deal with 2026 option
The Twins have officially woken up from their offseason slumber. One day after making lefty reliever Danny Coulombe their first major league free agent addition, they've signed veteran outfield Harrison Bader, according to Jon Heyman. It's a one-year deal with a mutual option for 2026.
Bader checks a major box for the Twins as a right-handed bat who can play center field, giving them a much-needed insurance policy if and when Byron Buxton misses time due to injury. He follows in the footsteps of Manuel Margot (2024) and Michael A. Taylor (2023) as free agent additions in that same role.
There's reason to believe Bader could be more like Taylor than Margot, who had a dreadful season for Minnesota last year. Bader, who turns 31 this summer, had some strong seasons with the Cardinals earlier in his career before becoming a bit of a journeyman in recent years.
Originally a third-round pick out of Florida in 2015, Bader made his MLB debut with St. Louis two years later and was there until being traded in 2022. He was worth 3.4 WAR in 2018 and 3.8 in 2021, combining a solid offensive profile with very good defense in center field. Bader won the NL Gold Glove award at CF in 2021.
Bader was traded to the Yankees in 2022, wound up with the Reds in 2023, and spent last season with the Mets. He played in 143 games last season and was worth 0.9 WAR, hitting .236 with 12 home runs, 17 stolen bases, and a .657 OPS. Bader has mostly struggled at the plate since leaving St. Louis, but he remains a good outfield defender with speed on the bases and a bit of pop in his bat.
Across his eight-year MLB career, Bader has hit .242 with 71 homers, 94 steals, and a .698 OPS while playing excellent defense. He also randomly hit five home runs in nine games for the Yankees in the 2022 postseason.
Bader figures to play quite a bit for the Twins in 2025. He can fill in for Buxton in CF and also has some experience playing in the corner spots in the outfield.