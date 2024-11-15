Twins think Griffin Jax could be a 'frontline' starting pitcher
Could Griffin Jax be on the move this offseason? According to Twins bench coach Jayce Tingler, Jax could be a possibility for one of the Twins' starting pitching spots next season.
Talking with MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM on Wednesday, Tingler noted that Jax "has the arsenal now that we believe he can be a very good starting pitcher."
"I think ultimately, it's going to come down to what is Griffin, deep down in his heart, what does he want to do? Does he want to continue to grow and be a dominant relief pitcher? Which I think he knows he can do. He's got a ton of confidence in that," continued Tingler. "Or does he have it deep in his heart, like 'You know what? I've always been a starter and I think I can do this. This is a road I want to go down.' We, as an organization, feel very confident he can do either one."
Tingler stressed that a decision on that kind of a move would come in the next couple weeks as it would "change, or not change his offseason program and what he needs to do leading into spring training."
With a lack of budget to go into the free agent market and bring in quality starters to help improve the current rotation, moving Jax may be one of the few ways the Twins can improve the starting rotation this offseason. The Athletic's Eno Sarris dove into the data of why a move would work for Jax, noting his five-pitch arsenal, velocity and command.
Jax first came up as a starter for the Twins, going 4-5 with a 6.37 ERA in 14 starts in 2021. Obviously those are not great numbers for a starter but Jax has improved greatly since his debut season.
"What's been impressive in my three full years being in Minnesota every year throughout the offseason, Griffin comes back and he's gotten better. He's developed a pitch, he's added velo, he's added more break to his pitch. He developed a change up," said Tingler when discussing Jax's improvement.
However, the big question that the front office will have to wrestle with is whether they can afford to lose one of their best relievers. Jax posted a 2.03 ERA in 2024, recording 95 strikeouts in 71.0 innings of work out of the bullpen.
"There's no doubt, I don't know if you can replace him. I think it would be a bunch of guys having to step up," Tingler responded when asked about replacing Jax in the bullpen. "With that said, the hardest thing to do is find, draft or develop starting pitching. He could potentially be a frontline guy. So, I think we've got to explore all those things."
"I do think the one thing with our team going forward, one of the strengths I think is what we have coming back on the starting pitching front. You're looking at guys like Pablo Lopez and Joe Ryan, who we expect to be healthy coming into spring training, Bailey Ober, David Festa, Chris Paddack now back in the mix, Simeon Woods Richardson and Zebby Matthews. My point is, we can always use a frontline guy. Griffin probably has the ability to do that, but I do think we're at a pretty good point of starting to have some starting pitching depth," continued Tingler. "So I think those are things that Griffin and the front office that they're certainly going to be weighing over the next couple of weeks."