Twins to use Steven Okert as opener against Phillies; David Festa to follow?
The rubber game between the Twins and Phillies starts at 12:10 p.m. CT Wednesday and Minnesota will be going with an opener rather than a starting pitcher for the first time this season.
Manager Rocco Baldelli announced after the Phillies beat the Twins 3-0 Tuesday night that left-handed reliever Steven Okert will serve as the opener of Wednesday's game, meaning he'll pitch an inning or two before giving way to someone else.
That someone else could very well be David Festa. According to Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic, it "sounds like" Festa will be called up and enter the game in relief of Okert. Festa is one of MInnesota's top pitching prospects and made his big-league debut earlier this season. In two starts, the 6-foot-5 right-hander was pounded for 12 runs on 16 hits (including four homers) in a total of 10 innings.
Festa's last start with the Twins was on July 3. He's only made one start at Triple-A Rochester since and that July 12 outing did not go well as he lasted just 2/3 of an inning and gave up two runs on three hits and two walks.
The Twins had an opening for Wednesday's turn in the rotation because Chris Paddack was placed on the 15-day injured list July 20 due to tightness in his right forearm.