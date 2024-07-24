Inside The Twins

Twins to use Steven Okert as opener against Phillies; David Festa to follow?

Okert has two career starts as an opener under his belt and both game with the Marlins in 2023.

Joe Nelson

May 31, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Steven Okert (16) delivers a pitch during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
May 31, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Steven Okert (16) delivers a pitch during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The rubber game between the Twins and Phillies starts at 12:10 p.m. CT Wednesday and Minnesota will be going with an opener rather than a starting pitcher for the first time this season.

Manager Rocco Baldelli announced after the Phillies beat the Twins 3-0 Tuesday night that left-handed reliever Steven Okert will serve as the opener of Wednesday's game, meaning he'll pitch an inning or two before giving way to someone else.

That someone else could very well be David Festa. According to Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic, it "sounds like" Festa will be called up and enter the game in relief of Okert. Festa is one of MInnesota's top pitching prospects and made his big-league debut earlier this season. In two starts, the 6-foot-5 right-hander was pounded for 12 runs on 16 hits (including four homers) in a total of 10 innings.

Festa's last start with the Twins was on July 3. He's only made one start at Triple-A Rochester since and that July 12 outing did not go well as he lasted just 2/3 of an inning and gave up two runs on three hits and two walks.

The Twins had an opening for Wednesday's turn in the rotation because Chris Paddack was placed on the 15-day injured list July 20 due to tightness in his right forearm.

Published
Joe Nelson

JOE NELSON

Home/Minnesota Twins News