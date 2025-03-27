Twins TV launches with massive gaffe, showing intro package about Cleveland
The Minnesota Twins' new Major League Baseball-produced TV channel got off to a rough start on Opening Day.
As it kicked off coverage on Thursday afternoon, Twins.TV ran the wrong intro package. Viewers were shown a video, narrated by Bob Costas, that was made for the new channel of the Cleveland Guardians, the Twins' biggest current rival.
It took about three minutes for someone to notice and fix the error, according to The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman.
The Twins, Guardians, and Brewers are joining the Rockies, Padres, and Diamondbacks this year in having their games produced and broadcast by MLB instead of a regional sports network.
It's been a rough day on the whole for Major League Baseball's TV broadcasts. MLB.TV, the subscription service that costs $150 annually and allows viewers to watch every out-of-market game not on national TV, was down for almost a full hour from the start of the opening slate of games at around 3 p.m. central time. Thousands of customers were treated to error messages on their TVs, computers, and mobile devices as they tried to tune in.
Twins fans weren't affected because their game against the Cardinals in St. Louis was hit with a rain delay. First pitch is expected to take place at 4:45 p.m. CT.