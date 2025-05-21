Twins walk off Guardians after rainouts, notch 14th win in 15 games
Rain suspended the Twins-Guardians game on Monday and plans for a doubleheader Tuesday were wiped out by rain, but the division rivals were able to get back on the field on Wednesday — and the end result was Kody Clemens delivering a walk-off double RBI double in the bottom of the ninth.
After the 6-5 victory, Minnesota has won 14 of the last 15 games and at 27-21 overall they're only 1.5 games behind the Yankees for the second-best record in the American League. Minnesota is 4.5 games behind the Tigers for the top record in the league and the Central division.
Monday's suspended game picked up in the fourth inning and the Guardians quickly tied the score at 2-2 when Carlos Santana slugged a solo homer off Joe Ryan. Ryan was the re-start pitcher after Bailey Ober allowed one run in three innings on Monday.
In the bottom of the fourth, Kody Clemens tripled to score Trevor Larnach and then Clemens scored on a sacrifice fly from Harrison Bader. Bader later ripped an RBI single for a 5-2 lead in the eighth, though the Twins left meat on the bone by failing to score with runners at second and third with one out. They wound up loading the bases before Brooks Lee struck out on a high fastball to end the inning.
Ryan dominated before giving up a double and a walk to start the ninth, and the Guardians took advantage by erasing a 5-2 deficit and tying the game. They did it with an RBI single from Nolan Jones off Jhoan Duran, and after a wild pitch put runners at second and third, Bo Naylor smoked a pitch off the wall right field to tie the game.
Ryan was charged with one of the runs and Duran was tagged for two and the blown save.
In the bottom of the ninth, Ty France was hit by a pitch and he moved to second on Jonah Bride's two-out single up the middle. Ryan Fitzgerald pinch ran for France, and he scored with ease on Clemens' bullet double to center.
The Twins and Guardians get a 30-minute break before they play again Wednesday afternoon.