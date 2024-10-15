Twins' Willi Castro, Carlos Santana named Gold Glove finalists
The Twins' Willi Castro and Carlos Santana were named Gold Glove Award Finalists in the American League on Tuesday.
There are three finalists at ten different positions for a total of 30 in each league. Castro was named a finalist at the Utility position, along with Mauricio Dubon (Houston) and Dylan Moore (Seattle). Santana is a finalist at first base, where his competition is Ryan Mountcastle (Baltimore) and Nathaniel Lowe (Texas).
The Twins haven't had a Gold Glove winner since 2017, when Brian Dozier (2B) and Byron Buxton (CF) both won it. Before that, you have to go back to Joe Mauer (C) from 2008-10. Johan Santana, Torii Hunter (seven years in a row), and Doug Mientkiewicz are the only other Twins to win a GG since 2000.
Castro led the Twins with 158 games played in 2024 and was an All-Star for the first time in his career. He appeared at five different positions in at least 25 games — SS, 2B, LF, CF, 3B — and is the first player in baseball history to do so. Fielding stats for utility players are difficult to gauge, but MLB's statcast data rated him strongly in both range and arm strength.
While Castro is certainly better at shortstop than center field, his versatility provided a lot of value to the Twins. However, Dubon seems likely to take home the Gold Glove at the utility spot for the second year in a row.
Santana seems far more likely to become the Twins' first Gold Glove winner in seven years. The 38-year-old veteran was excellent at first base this season and is deserving of the first GG of his 15-year career. He led all AL first basemen in Outs Above Average with 14, well ahead of Lowe (7) and Mountcastle (2), while playing 1,250 innings at the position. But to demonstrate the variability of defensive stats, Santana and Mountcastle were tied with 8 Defensive Runs Saved.
This year's winners will be unveiled on November 3. Coach voting makes up 75 percent of the formula, with the SABR Defensive Index counting for the other 25 percent.