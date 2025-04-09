Walker Jenkins placed on 7-day injured list with sprained ankle
Twins star prospect Walker Jenkins was placed on the 7-day injured list Wednesday.
Jenkins, 20, started the season with the Twins' Double-A affiliate, the Wichita Wind Surge, and the injury has knocked him out of action after two games and eight at-bats. The Twins' top prospect suffered a left ankle sprain — it's the same ankle that he sprained early during spring training.
Jenkins was ruled out for the past two Wind Surge games and Double-A manager Brian Dinkelman said Jenkins is just dealing with some discomfort.
In 2024, Jenkins slashed .282/.394/.439 with six home runs and 58 RBIs across Rookie, Single-A, High-A and Double-A.
Minnesota selected Jenkins with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. He is currently the No. 1 prospect in the Twins' farm system and is ranked as the No. 3 prospect in all of baseball, according to the rankings from MLB Pipeline.