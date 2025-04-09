Inside The Twins

Walker Jenkins placed on 7-day injured list with sprained ankle

Jenkins missed time in spring training due to an ankle injury

Jonathan Harrison

Walker Jenkins is the top prospect in the Twins' organization and the No. 3 prospect in all of baseball.
Walker Jenkins is the top prospect in the Twins' organization and the No. 3 prospect in all of baseball. / Bryan Green, MiLB.com
In this story:

Twins star prospect Walker Jenkins was placed on the 7-day injured list Wednesday.

Jenkins, 20, started the season with the Twins' Double-A affiliate, the Wichita Wind Surge, and the injury has knocked him out of action after two games and eight at-bats. The Twins' top prospect suffered a left ankle sprain — it's the same ankle that he sprained early during spring training.

Jenkins was ruled out for the past two Wind Surge games and Double-A manager Brian Dinkelman said Jenkins is just dealing with some discomfort.

In 2024, Jenkins slashed .282/.394/.439 with six home runs and 58 RBIs across Rookie, Single-A, High-A and Double-A.

Minnesota selected Jenkins with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. He is currently the No. 1 prospect in the Twins' farm system and is ranked as the No. 3 prospect in all of baseball, according to the rankings from MLB Pipeline.

Twins news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Jonathan Harrison
JONATHAN HARRISON

Jonathan Harrison is a Minnesota-based sports writer and radio host who contributes to Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. Primarily serving as video host and editor for Bring Me The News, Jonathan also covers the Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves and Gophers. He can also be heard on 1500 ESPN in the Twin Cities during the MLS season, where he serves as host and analyst for Minnesota United radio broadcasts.

Home/Minnesota Twins News