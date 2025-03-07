Watch: Twins' No. 5 prospect Connor Prielipp mows down hitters in live BP
Connor Prielipp is a name that should be on every Twins fan's radar heading into the 2025 season. He isn't going to be on the Opening Day roster, but the hard-throwing lefty has a very real chance to wind up in Minnesota's bullpen later this year, provided he can stay healthy. He's got filthy stuff, which is why he's the No. 5 prospect in the organization and Minnesota's top-ranked pitching prospect.
Just take a look at these highlights the Twins Player Development account shared on Friday of Prielipp mowing down minor-league hitters in live batting practice at the team's spring training facility. The 24-year-old apparently struck out seven of the eight batters he faced.
Prielipp attended the University of Alabama, where he was limited to just 28 career innings over two seasons (the 2020 season was cancelled early due to COVID and he suffered an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery in 2021). But he was pretty good in those 28 innings, striking out 47 and allowing three earned runs. So the Twins took a high-upside swing and selected him with the 48th overall pick in the second round of the 2022 MLB draft.
Unfortunately, injuries have continued to be a part of the story for Prielipp over the first couple years of his professional career. He made just two appearances in the low minors in 2023 before needing surgery on his UCL. Last season, Prielipp returned and threw 23.1 innings, mostly at High-A Cedar Rapids. He continued to shine in that small sample size, striking out 41 while allowing seven earned runs. He has a mid-90s fastball and a couple nasty offspeed offerings in his slider and changeup.
Ideally, Prielipp's arm issues are behind him and he'll have a long career as a big-league starting pitcher. But for 2025, with the Twins wanting to manage his workload carefully, using him in a bullpen role is the sensible move. Although he figures to begin the year at Double-A Wichita, he could quickly find himself at Triple-A St. Paul if he stays healthy and his stuff continues to play. From there, it might not be long before Prielipp and his left arm make their way to Target Field.
The only lefty expected to be in the Twins' bullpen to start this season is soft-tossing 35-year-old Danny Coulombe. Prielipp absolutely has the ability to pitch his way into meaningful innings for Minnesota by the end of this year.
Recommended articles
Stay up to date on all things Twins by bookmarking Minnesota Twins On SI and subscribing to our YouTube channel.