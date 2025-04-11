Inside The Twins

What channel are the Twins on? How to watch Friday's Twins-Tigers game

Minnesota will have its first game streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ Friday night.

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers hits an RBI single against the Kansas City Royals in the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on April 10, 2025.
If you're looking for the Minnesota Twins-Detroit Tigers game on Twins.TV or MLB.TV Friday night, you won't find it.

The game between the division rivals will be streamed exclusively on Apple TV+ as part of the services "Friday Night Baseball." Those looking to watch will need to have an Apple TV+ subscription, and the games can be found in the app or on the website by searching "Major League Baseball" if games are not immediately showing up on the home page.

There is currently a limited-time offer to subscribe for Apple TV+ for $2.99/month for three months before the price increases to its typical $9.99/month rate. Games on Apple TV+ are available nationally without blackouts.

The Twins will have several games broadcast on Apple TV+ this season, including next Friday's game (April 18) at the Atlanta Braves. Minnesota's May 9 home game against the San Francisco Giants will also be streaming on the service.

On the call Friday night for Apple TV+ will be Alex Faust on play-by-play, Ryan Spilborghs as the color commentator and Tricia Whitaker as the sideline reporter, according to the Star Tribune's Bobby Nightengale.

The Twins and Tigers are scheduled for a 7:10 p.m. first pitch Friday night at Target Field in Minneapolis. New University of Minnesota men's basketball coach Niko Medved will be throwing the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the game.

