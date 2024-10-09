Where do Twins rank among non-playoff teams best suited to contend in 2025?
After a devastating collapse to end the 2024 season, the Twins are at home while three of their division rivals play in the ALDS this week. Can Minnesota get back to the big stage of the postseason next year? Ownership isn't going to bump payroll back up to 2023 levels, so don't expect any splashy additions this offseason, but the pieces are already in place for the Twins to contend next year — if they can just stay healthier.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden recently ranked each of MLB's 18 non-playoff teams by how well they're positioned for success in 2025. He has the Twins at No. 6 on the list, trailing the Mariners, Rangers, and Red Sox among American League teams. Here's what the former GM wrote:
"I often say this, but it’s true. The Twins just need to find a way to keep their stars healthy, and if they do, they’ll be back in the playoffs next year. However, it’s disheartening to watch their three best position players — shortstop Carlos Correa, center fielder Byron Buxton and third baseman Royce Lewis — frequent trips to the injured list. (Buxton, at least, topped 100 games for the first time since 2017 and the second time ever in his career).
If Joe Ryan can bounce back from his shoulder injury and Pablo López returns to his 2023 form, the Twins’ rotation should be much better next year. Bailey Ober and Simeon Woods Richardson were two other bright spots in the rotation and the Twins have young starters with potential, but the team needs to acquire another middle-of-the-rotation starter this winter; if they do that and stay healthy, they could make it back to the playoffs."
That's a fair assessment. The Twins could use a veteran back-end starter to compete with Woods Richardson, David Festa, and Zebby Matthews behind Lopez, Ryan, and Ober. They could also use another capable bullpen arm or two and a bench bat. They tried adding all of those things last offseason, but they either got hurt (Anthony DeSclafani and Justin Topa) or were very bad (Steven Okert, Josh Staumont, Jay Jackson, Manuel Margot, Kyle Farmer). Working within ownership-imposed payroll constraints, the front office needs to be better on the margins this winter.
Most importantly, the Twins just have to hope their stars can somehow stay healthier next year. They need Ryan back atop the rotation. They need more than 270 combined games from Buxton, Correa, and Lewis (and for Lewis to figure out his swing after a dreadful finish to the season). If top prospect Emmanuel Rodriguez can stay on the field and work his way into the lineup, that could be huge too.
With better health and a few decent offseason moves, the Twins could easily be back in the postseason mix next year. But those things are far from guarantees, and the improved state of the AL Central means the margin for error is small.