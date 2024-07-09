Where Matt Wallner's rocket ranks in hardest-hit homers in Twins history
Matt Wallner's return to the Minnesota Twins after re-finding his swing at Triple-A has yielded immediate results. The former Minnesota Mr. Baseball winner from Forest Lake doubled in his first at-bat against the White Sox Monday night and then ripped a screaming line driver homer into the right field bleachers to tie the game in the seventh inning.
Wallner's homer had an exit velocity of 116.7 mph, making it the second hardest-hit home run by any Twins player in the Statcast era. The only Twin to hit a homer harder is Ryan Jeffers, who hit a 117.4 mph blast on May 29, 2023 against the Astros
Wallner's shot is actually tied with a pair of Miguel Sano homers from the 2021 season at 116.7 mph. Sano clubbed equally-hard homers on Aug. 9 and Aug. 25 that season.
Nelson Cruz owns the next two hardest-hit homers at 116.6 mph and 116.5 mph, respectively. Those were both during his lone season in Minnesota in 2021.
The only other 116+ mph homers in Twins history (since Statcast came around in 2015) are by Trevor Larnach (116.0 mph on July 3, 2021) and Kennys Vargas (116.0 mph on June 10, 2017.
You can see all of the hardest-hit homers by the Twins via Baseball Savant right here.
Wallner is now 3-for-5 at the plate since being recalled after spending three months with the St. Paul Saints.