Who's in, out of the Minnesota Twins TV broadcast crew in 2025?
Many of the same faces will be back on TV broadcasting Minnesota Twins games in 2025, though the way fans access games will be a bit different now that the team and Major League Baseball will handle production after the long-term contract with Diamond Sports Group's regional network ended at the conclusion of the 2024 season.
On Thursday, the Twins announced that Cory Provus will return as the television play-by-play announcer. He'll be joined by ex-Twins sluggers Justin Morneau as the main analyst, while the likes of Twins alumni LaTroy Hawkins, Glen Perkins, Trevor Plouffe and Denard Span will be mix in as analysts throughout the season.
Related: Roy Smalley announces retirement from Twins TV broadcasts
Pregame and postgame coverage will be anchored by Katie Storm and Tim Laudner, in addition to Audra Martin working the broadcasts as a reporter.
Overall, it's the same broadcast crew from 2024 minus Roy Smalley, who announced his retirement on Wednesday. The Twins also did not mention Anthony LaPanta, who has worked as a part-time studio host for the Twins games when he's not calling Minnesota Wild hockey games.
Twins games will be available via cable, satellite and streaming providers through MLB's direct-to-consumer option. Pricing details haven't been revealed, but Twins.TV will be the place to go when details are available. Cable and satellite subscribers should receive word on access in the coming weeks (the regular season begins in just 70 days).
"Details on specific linear television carriers and pricing for packages, along with the Twins’ full 2025 spring training and regular season broadcast schedules, will be announced by the club and Major League Baseball later this offseason," the Twins said in a statement.