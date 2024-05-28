Why getting Royce Lewis back is like adding a HOF bat to the lineup
Royce Lewis could be back with the Minnesota Twins at some point this week.
Lewis, who turns 25 on June 5, was injured exactly two months ago, on March 28, when he suffered a tear in his quad muscle while rounding second base after starting the season opener with a homer and a single. He'll play in his third (and maybe his fourth) rehab game with the Triple-A St. Paul Saints on Tuesday, and his highly-anticipated call-up is likely coming soon.
The former No. 1 overall pick (2017) returning to the heart of Minnesota's batting order should serve as a boost to everyone around him. Not only is his personality infectious, so too is his ability to mash baseballs.
Lewis broke out in 2023, slashing .309/.372/.548 with 15 homers and 52 RBIs. He then slugged four homers in the playoffs to jump into the dark horse MVP discussion before he was injured in the opener.
Getting Lewis back could be significant on a scale that Twins fans simply aren't familiar with. It would be like Justin Jefferson returning to the field for the Vikings, or Anthony Edwards to the court for the Timberwolves. He has superstar potential and the numbers back up that claim.
Since the Divisional Era began in 1969, only eight rookies produced a batter's line – .309/.372/.548 – like Lewis did in 2023, and the short list includes Albert Pujols, Mike Trout, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Yordan Alvarez. If Lewis is on the level of any of them, his return is like sticking a Hall-of-Fame bat in the middle of the lineup.
The Twins survived without Lewis for two months, overcoming a 7-13 start by winning 17 of the next 20 games. Then they lost seven straight only to rebound by winning four of the last five. All told, they are 29-24 and in the midst of a big series against the upstart Royals, who at 34-21 are four games in front of the Twins and just 2.5 games behind the AL Central-leading Guardians (36-18).
Lewis is a beast. If he stays healthy, he could be the No. 1 reason the Twins chase down the Royals and Guardians and repeat as AL Central champions.