Will rain let up enough for Twins and Cleveland to play Tuesday?
The Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Guardians tried to get as many innings in as possible Monday night, but waves of heavy rain stopped them after completing three innings and the game was suspended until 5:10 p.m. CT Tuesday.
Therein lies another problem: It's still raining and it doesn't look like it's going to stop before the game is scheduled to resume.
The hope is to resume Monday's game at 5:10 p.m. and play out the remaining six innings, then give everyone a 30-minute break before starting the second game of the series. Assuming it takes a couple of hours to finish the first game, it could be pushing 8 p.m. before the second game begins.
"They ain't playing today," said Sven Sundgaard, a Minnesota-based meteorologist with Bring Me The News.
Kevin Roth, a meteorologist focusing on weather impacts sports, also thinks both games could be postponed.
"The rain is lighter than last night, but it's still raining pretty much all afternoon and evening. I think there's a decent chance we get an early PPD here, will re-evaluate if they haven't called it by the afternoon," Roth said. "Temp in the 40s with winds blowing in at 15-20mph. Nasty day all around."
Monday's game started on time despite the radar showing obvious heavy rain, including lightning, moving into the Twin Cities. They played into the bottom of the second inning before being delayed for 61 minutes. Then, despite more heavy rain obviously rapidly approaching Minneapolis, they resumed play for 14 minutes before the tarp was again rolled onto the field.
Twins fans with tickets to Monday's and Tuesday's game can find out what their ticket status is at Twins.com/rainout.