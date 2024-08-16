With Buxton sidelined, Edouard Julien gets another opportunity with Twins
With Byron Buxton and his hip pain landing on the injured list on Thursday, Edouard Julien was recalled from St. Paul for what will be his third stint with the Twins in 2024. Will this one go differently?
Coming off an impressive rookie season where he hit 16 homers, posted a 130 OPS+, and finished seventh in AL ROY voting, expectations were high for Julien heading into this year. He hit seven home runs in April, but slumped in a big way in May and was hitting just .207 with a 34 percent strikeout rate when he was sent down to Triple-A on June 3.
Julien got hot for the Saints in late June and early July, earning a return to the big leagues when Carlos Correa went on the IL on July 20. His second stint was a disaster; Julien went 2 for 12 with 8 strikeouts in 15 plate appearances. He had five looking strikeouts in the final two games of a series against the Phillies before going back down to St. Paul to make room for Royce Lewis.
Passivity has been a key issue for Julien this year. Patience and plate discipline were among his biggest strengths as a prospect and during his breakout rookie season, but taking strikes isn't a formula for success. When he got sent down the second time, Julien was leading the American League in called third strikes despite having spent seven weeks in Triple-A.
Recently, Julien was playing well again in St. Paul. He had an 11-game hit streak and a .929 OPS in August for the Saints. Strikeouts have still been an issue, though. Between MLB and AAA, he has 147 Ks in 442 plate appearances this season (33.3 percent).
Julien's third stint with the Twins will be short-lived if he continues to struggle. With Kyle Farmer showing signs of life lately, Julien would be an easy odd man out once Buxton and/or Correa return from the IL.
But if he seizes this opportunity and looks more like the player the Twins saw last season, Julien could make the case to stick around. The best version of the 25-year-old from Quebec — a lefty with a high OBP and plenty of opposite-field pop — is a hitter who could really benefit the Twins down the stretch. We'll see if that guy shows up this time around.