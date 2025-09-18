With one home series left, Twins set to have worst attendance in decades
The Twins will play their final four home games of a miserable 2025 season this weekend against the Cleveland Guardians (including a doubleheader on Saturday). Barring an unlikely surge in fans coming out to Target Field, these games will result in the franchise finishing with its lowest full-season attendance since the turn of the century.
Through 77 home games, the Twins' announced attendance has been just over 1.68 million, an average of under 22,000 fans per game. The previous lowest attendance number in the Target Field era (excluding the COVID-impacted 2020 and 2021 seasons) came in 2022, when they drew 1.801 million fans. To clear that bar this year would require 120,488 tickets sold for these four games — or an average of 30,122. Given that the Twins have drawn 30K at home seven times all year and not since July 11, that's clearly not happening.
The Twins already set a record for the smallest single-game September crowd in Target Field history earlier this month.
Pre-COVID, you have to go back to 2001 to find a season with similar attendance to this one. That year, the Twins drew roughly 1.783 million fans to the Metrodome. They would need 102,289 fans to come to this weekend's series against Cleveland (25,572 per game) to reach the exact '01 mark. Because they've averaged just under 21,000 per game in announced attendance (tickets sold, not actual fans in seats) over the first six games of this final homestand, that also seems unlikely.
Maybe there will be a surge of fans wanting to come out to see a game while they still can. But probably not. The fan base seems to be very apathetic about this team and frustrated with ownership, and rain in the forecast won't help convince people to head to Target Field this weekend. No, it seems like almost a foregone conclusion that the Twins' attendance will finish below 2001 levels, making it the lowest single-season attendance since the franchise drew barely over 1 million fans in 2000.
This year has been a mess. At 66-86, the Twins are limping to their first 90-loss season since 2016. They traded 10 players off of their roster in an epic pre-deadline fire sale that dramatically reduced payroll. Two weeks later, the Pohlads — who announced in October 2024 that they planned to sell the team — reversed course and pulled the franchise off the market, a move met by near-universal discontent and anger from Twins fans.
Dating back to the infamous decision to slash payroll after the Twins ended their playoff winning drought in 2023, the Pohlads have no one but themselves to blame for this year's abysmal attendance.