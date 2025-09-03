Inside The Twins

Twins get smoked in front of smallest September crowd in Target Field history

There appeared to be about as many dogs in the stands as there were humans.

Joe Nelson

The crowd at the Sept. 2, 2025 game between the Twins and White Sox at Target Field.
The crowd at the Sept. 2, 2025 game between the Twins and White Sox at Target Field. / Credit: Declan Goff
The announced attendance of 11,271 fans at Tuesday's Twins-White Sox game was the smallest September crowd in 16 seasons of baseball at Target Field in Minneapolis.

Of course, the announced attendance represents the tickets that were purchased or given away, not the actual number of people who walked through the gates to see the White Sox shell the Twins 12-3. Far fewer people were actually in the stands to see the worst team in the American League shellack the Twins.

The announced attendance did not include the reported 300 dogs at the stadium for the Twins' Bark at the Park Night.

In a photo from the Twins beat reporter Bobby Nightengale Jr., which was posted on X five minutes after the first pitch, there are literally fewer than 100 people in the outfield seats — and the seats down the foul lines and behind home plate are eerily empty.

There were plenty of reasons for fans to avoid the ballpark Tuesday night, none more obvious than the fact that the Twins are out of the playoff race and the lineup manager Rocco Baldelli trotted onto the field featured five guys who are batting .215 or worse, including three with sub-.200 batting averages.

  • Matt Wallner: .207
  • Kody Clemens: .211
  • James Outman: .167
  • Mickey Gasper: .147
  • Ryan Fitzgerald: .190

The game also fell on the first day of school for Minneapolis Public Schools, while numerous other districts are reporting to school for the first day on Wednesday. Alas, the same situations present themselves every year and crowds that small haven't been seen.

Minnesota is also now on pace for the lowest season attendance in Target Field history, according to Twins beat reporter Aaron Gleeman. Through 68 home games, the Twins have a total attendance of 1,530,052.

Fan apathy has reached an all-time high, and small crowds are to be expected over the final month of the season.

