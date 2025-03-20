With Royce Lee already injured, Brooks Lee is scratched from Twins' lineup
- Lee is considered day-to-day with low back tightness.
- Twins will relay on Lee to fill the void left by Lewis' injury.
Health will be paramount to how far the Minnesota Twins go in 2025 and the outlook is already grim after star third baseman Royce Lewis suffered a moderate hamstring strain last Sunday.
With Lewis already ruled out for Opening Day and a timeline for his return unknown, the Twins will turn to Brooks Lee and Jose Miranda—or slide Willi Castro across the infield—to fill Lewis' void at third base. But that plan took a hit Thursday when Lee was scratched from the lineup due to low back tightness.
According to reports, Lee is considered day-to-day. That means it's probably not something to panic over, but it's about the last thing the Twins need when they're trying to shake the injury narrative.
The 2024 season was derailed by injuries to Lewis, Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton and Joe Ryan.
Correa, Buxton and Ryan have been healthy this spring, but it's a long season and when injuries start mounting when the players are enjoying the warmth of Florida during spring training, it's a cause for concern considering the first month or two of the regular season will be played in cooler conditions in places like Minnesota, St. Louis, Chicago, Cleveland and Boston.
All in all, there's nothing to get too worked up about right now, but the Twins need to be healthy if they want to contend this summer.