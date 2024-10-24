Twins among 'best fits' for 10 of MLB's 45 best potential free agents
The World Series officially begins Friday night, which means we are one step closer to the start of free agency. The Athletic recently ranked the top 45 free agents and the Minnesota Twins were mentioned among teams that are the "best fit" for 10 players. Let's run through them...
Sean Manaea, P, Mets
Manaea went 12-6 this season with a 3.47 ERA and 184 strikeouts in 181 2/3 innings. The Athletic's Jim Bowden mentions that he doesn't think there’s another player who increased his free-agent value more this year than him. He is 32 years old and Bowden thinks he'll command a three- or four-year deal worth $55-80 million.
Jack Flaherty, P, Dodgers
Flaherty will be playing in the World Series with the Dodgers. He was traded at the deadline after posting a 2.95 ERA with 133 strikeouts and 19 walks in 18 starts for the Tigers. He is 29 years old and Bowden's contract prediction is three years and $68 million.
Michael Wacha, P, Royals
At 33 years old, Wacha has been one of the most underrated starting pitchers over the last three years. His ERA has been between 3.22 and 3.35 with double-digit wins each season. Bowden's contract prediction is three years, $54 million.
Jurickson Profar, LF, Padres
Profar is another free agent who has been one of the most underrated players in the league over the last few seasons. After signing a one-year deal with San Diego, he was second in the NL with a .380 on-base percentage. Bowden predicts that he will sign a three-year, $44 million deal.
Yusei Kikuchi, P, Astros
Kikuchi was a player the Twins could've traded for at the deadline, but he was dealt from Toronto to Houston. He improved his ERA from 4.75 with the Blue Jays to 2.70 with the Astros. At 33 years old, there's a good chance he remains with the Astros, but Bowden predicts he will sign a three-year, $42 million contract.
Jordan Montgomery, P, Diamondbacks
Many signs point towards Montgomery re-signing with the Diamondbacks, but the Twins could also be a possibility. He went 8-7 with a 6.23 ERA this year and put together arguably the worst season of his career. Bowden predicts that Montgomery will exercise his $22.5 million player option and return to Arizona.
Nick Martinez, P, Reds
Martinez had one of the best years of his career at 34 years old. He posted a 3.10 ERA this season, spending time as a starter and reliever. Many people think he can be a full-time starter and Bowden thinks he will command a three-year, $40 million contract on the open market.
Jose Quintana, P, Mets
At 35 years old, Quintana is at the backend of his career, but proved to be a valuable asset for the Mets this season. He could be a low-risk, high-reward type of signing for the Twins and he might not be too expensive.
Alex Verdugo, LF, Yankees
Verdugo has been a bit underwhelming, slashing only .233/.291/.356 in the regular season the AL-winning Yankees. If Minnesota wants to add a veteran bat in a low-risk, high-reward signing, he might be one of the better options. Bowden predicts that he could sign a two-year, $26 million contract.
Rhys Hoskins, 1B, Brewers
In his first season post-ACL surgery, Hoskins flashed the potential that he had early in his career with 26 home runs. He has a player option for 2025 in his two-year, $34-million contract, but if he opts out, the Twins would be a good fit, per Bowden.