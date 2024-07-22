Twins among 'best fits' for 5 players in MLB trade deadline primer
How active are the Minnesota Twins going to be ahead of the July 30 MLB trade deadline? It's a big mystery but there are now five names the Twins have been linked to thanks to an admittedly liberal trade deadline primer issued by The Athletic on Monday.
In the primer, 50 trade candidates are named with each linked to three teams dubbed "best fits." The Twins are among the "best fits" for Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, Toronto lefty Yusei Kikuchi and Arizona left-hander Jordan Montgomery.
Please keep in mind that The Athletic used a best-guess formula — from red to yellow to green — based on the likelihood of each player being dealt.
Guerrero, 25, is a four-time All-Star who is slashing .292/.361/.463 with 16 homers and 59 RBIs. He's due $6.6 million this season before he's eligible for arbitration, which will surely provide him a significant raise, in 2025. His likelihood of being dealt was assigned the red color, which means it's probably unlikely.
Alonso, 29, was also given a red color to signify an unlikelihood that he's traded. He's batting just .239 but he has 19 homers and is fresh off his third straight appearance in the All-Star Game.
Eovaldi, 34, was assigned a yellow color to signify there's a decent chance he's traded before 4 p.m. CT on July 30. The right-hander owns a 3.36 ERA in 99 innings this season with the Rangers. He can accept a $20 million vesting option in 2025 if he reaches 160 innings this season, though he could also decline the option if it triggers and entertain free agency.
Kikuchi has a 4.54 ERA but he's striking out 10.1 batters per nine innings. He struck out 13 in a July 9 start against the Giants and fanned eight more in his last start Saturday against the Tigers. Kikuchi is considered likely to be traded.
Montgomery has had a rough season in Arizona after starting Game 1 of the World Series last season. The left-hander has a 6.44 ERA in 13 starts and he's struck out just 45 batters in 65.2 innings. Not only that, but Montgomery has missed the last three weeks with right knee inflammation. He's expected to make his return from the injured list on Tuesday, which could serve as a key game for interested teams. Likelihood that he's traded? Red.