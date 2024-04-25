Carlos Correa to return from injury on upcoming road trip?
After three straight wins – and possibly reaching four straight if they beat the White Sox on Thursday afternoon – the Minnesota Twins are finally heading in the right direction and more good news could come in the form of a healthy Carlos Correa.
According to Twins beat reporters Do-Hyoung Park and Dan Hayes, Correa did some glove work on Wednesday and he's swinging a bat. Both suggested that if Correa continues to feel well he could be back in the lineup at some point on Minnesota's upcoming road trip.
"Sounds like there's some possibility that he could come off the IL on the coming road trip without a rehab assignment if things keep trending well," Park reported Wednesday.
Hayes added: "This would be a positive development for the [Twins] if Carlos Correa returns sometime during the road trip. Team starts in Anaheim on Friday and then travels to Chicago. Either way, good."
Correa has been out with a right intercostal (ribs) strain since April 12. Before the injury, the 29-year-old shortstop was slashing .306/.432/.444 with a homer, two doubles and four RBI in 11 games.
The Twins got a boost earlier this week when Max Kepler (knee) returned from the injured list. Getting Correa back would put the Twins one step closer to the roster that the front office envisioned before a rash of injuries thumped the club over the head in the spring and first part of the season.
Royce Lewis, the star third baseman who suffered a serious quad strain in the season opener, continues to make progress but doesn't have a timeline for a return just yet. And star closer Jhoan Duran (oblique) is feeling good after a rehab outing at Triple-A St. Paul and he could be back in the bullpen any day now.