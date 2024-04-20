Former Twins first-round pick David McCarty dies at 54
David McCarty, the former Minnesota Twins first-round pick who also won a drought-ending World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2004, has died. He was 54.
The Red Sox announced news of McCarty’s passing on Friday, saying he died of a cardiac event in Oakland, California.
"Our hearts are heavy with the passing of Dave McCarty," the Red Sox said on social media. "Playing three seasons with the Red Sox, he will forever be a part of the curse-breaking 2004 World Series championship team. We send our love to his wife, Monica, and their children, Reid and Maxine."
McCarty was drafted No. 3 overall by the Twins in the 1991 MLB draft. He played for Minnesota from 1993-95 and spent 11 seasons in all in the majors. He played in 630 games and was a career .242 hitter, recording 362 hits, 36 home runs and 175 RBIs throughout his career.
McCarty, a first baseman and outfielder, was part of the 2004 World Series Red Sox team that broke the club’s 86-year championship drought that became known as the “Curse of the Bambino." McCarty also spent time with the Kansas City Royals, Tampa Bay Rays, San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics.
McCarty later worked as an analyst for NESN from 2005-08.