Twins reach agreements, avoid arbitration with four players

The Twins have reportedly avoided arbitration with four key players heading into the 2026 season. According to KSTP's Darren Wolfson, the Twins have reached agreements with righty Bailey Ober, catcher Ryan Jeffers, infielder Royce Lewis, and outfielder Trevor Larnach.

Told #MNTwins have a 2026 contract agreed to with SP Bailey Ober at $5.2M. Today is the deadline for players and teams to exchange figures in arbitration. — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) January 8, 2026

Ober has reportedly agreed to a deal worth $5.2 million for the 2026 season. That is up from the $3.5 million he earned in 2025. The Twins have one year left of team control on the 30-year-old righty. Ober was 6-9 with a 5.10 ERA, 120 strikeouts, and 31 walks in 2025.

Jeffers sees his salary jump from $4.5 million in 2025 to $6.7 million for this upcoming season. The 28-year-old will become an unrestricted free agent next winter if the team can't reach a long-term deal before the end of the season. It was reported earlier this week that the Philadelphia Phillies could have interest in trading for Jeffers if they are unable to re-sign J.T. Realmuto.

Told C Ryan Jeffers and the #MNTwins avoid arbitration. 2026 contract: $6.7M. — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) January 8, 2026

A second-round pick by the Twins in 2018, Jeffers debuted for the Twins in 2020. In 2025, Jeffers hit for a .266 average, hitting nine homers and driving in 47 RBIs in 464 plate appearances.

Lewis, 26, will be paid $2.85 million in 2026, a jump from the $1.625 million he was paid in 2025. The Twins have two years of team control remaining following the 2026 season. In 2025, Lewis once again dealt with injuries that saw him play just 106 games during the season, the most in a single season in his career. Lewis slashed .237/.283/.388 while hitting 13 home runs and driving in 52 RBIs in 2025.

Told INF Royce Lewis done at $2.85M. #MNTwins — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) January 8, 2026

Larnach, 28, will be paid $4.476 million in 2026, up from $2.1 million in 2025. He remains under team control through the 2027 season. A first-round pick by the Twins in 2018, Larnach made his major league debut for the Twins in 2021. He hit for a .250 average and clubbed 17 home runs for the Twins in 2025.

Told OF Trevor Larnach settlement reached at $4.475M. #MNTwins — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) January 8, 2026

Thursday was the final day for teams and players to agree to deals in order to avoid arbitration.

