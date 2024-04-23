Report: Twins' Justin Topa could begin rehab assignment this week
Twins reliever Justin Topa threw 20 pitches in a live batting practice on Tuesday and told reporters he expects to start a rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday, according to the Pioneer Press’ Betsy Helfand.
The Twins acquired Topa from the Seattle Mariners this offseason in the Jorge Polanco trade, but Topa started the season on the injured list due to left knee tendinitis. Topa, 33, has had stints in the majors since 2020, playing for the Milwaukee Brewers and Mariners.
Topa only played in 17 games for the Brewers from 2020-22, but pitched in 75 games for the Mariners last season, posting a 5-4 record with a 2.61 earned-run average across 69 innings.
If Topa is nearing a return soon, he’ll further bolster an already strong Twins bullpen.