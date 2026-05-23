Buxton, Martin Homer as Twins Earn One of Their Best Wins of the Season

Byron Buxton looked like a superstar on Friday night with a home run alongside Austin Martin, as the Twins toppled the Red Sox in Boston 8-6. Here's what you missed.

Minnesota deployed young LHP Connor Prielipp, and he had one of the worst starts of his career. He allowed seven hits and five earned runs in just four innings of work, which put the Twins in an early hole. Both teams exchanged seven total runs in the first inning and Boston led 4-3.

The top of the seventh inning is when Minnesota began to fight back. Buxton launched a 419-foot home run. He now has 16 on the season, which puts him in a tie for third place in the sport. His homer pulled the Twins within one. Brooks Lee walked before Austin Martin's second home run of the season gave the Twins a 7-6 lead.

MARTIN GIVES US THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/173bVeEqIS — Twins.TV (@twinstv) May 23, 2026

Minnesota's bullpen was money on Friday night. Travis Adams had two scoreless innings with three strikeouts and just one walk, which earned him his first win of the season. Yoendrys Gomez, Eric Orze and Anthony Banda all had one strikeout each and combined for three scoreless innings.

"I was jazzed up about the fact that we were able to battle back," Manager Derek Shelton said after the game. "We did a nice job, I mean, total team victory. Connor, for the first time, struggled with his command a little bit, but just continued to go. We had a ton of opportunities, and then the big homer by Buck and A-Mar."

The Twins' come-from-behind win moves them to 24-27 on the season. They're now six games out of first-place in the American League Central behind the Guardians, who are 31-22. Minnesota has a late-afternoon game on Saturday before wrapping up a three-game series with the Red Sox on Sunday. Their road trip continues with three-game stints against the White Sox and Pirates next week.