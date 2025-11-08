Byron Buxton wins first career Silver Slugger award
Byron Buxton has picked up his first career Silver Slugger award for his outstanding 2025 season. Buxton adds the award to his personal accolades that include a 2017 Gold Glove award and two trips to the All-Star game (2022 & 2025).
One of the few bright spots of the 2025 Twins season, Buxton led the organization in hits (129), triples (7), home runs (35), RBIs (83), runs (97), and slugging percentage (.551). It was a career year for the 31-year-old as he played in his most games in a season (126) since 2017, while posting career highs in home runs, RBIs, triples, and walks (41).
In 2025, Buxton's slash line was amongst the best of his career. His .264 batting average, .327 on-base percentage, and .551 slugging percentage all rank as the third-highest of his career.
Notably, Buxton was the only player in the major leagues to appear in over 100 games and not hit into one double play during the entirety of the regular season. His 4.9 WAR in 2025 is tied for the second-highest of his career, behind only the 5.0 he posted in 2017. It was quite simply one of the best years of Buxton's career.
On the base paths, Buxton stole 24 bases and wasn't caught once during the regular season. The only other player in the majors to steal double-digit bases and not get caught once this season was Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser, who nabbed 14 bases without getting caught.
Buxton is the seventh Twin to win a Silver Slugger award.
Twins to win Silver Slugger
- Kirby Puckett (OF) - 1986, 87, 88, 89, 92
- Chuck Knoblauch (2B) - 1995, 97
- Paul Molitor (DH) - 1996
- Justin Morneau (1B) - 2006, 08
- Joe Mauer (C) - 2006, 08, 09, 10
- Mitch Garver (C) - 2019
- Nelson Cruz (DH) - 2019, 20
- Byron Buxton (OF) - 2025