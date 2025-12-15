Twins sign powerful first baseman Josh Bell to a one-year deal, reports say

Josh Bell will be playing first base for the Minnesota Twins in 2026.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Twins and Bell have agreed to a one-year contract. How much money the Twins are paying Bell hasn't been disclosed.

Bell homered 22 times while batting .237/.325/.417 in 140 games with the Nationals last season. He has 193 homers in his 10-year career, which peaked with 37 homers in the 2019 season.

One has to wonder, however, if 37 homers is within reach for Bell since he accomplished it during the 2019 season when the baseballs were allegedly juiced, leading to the Twins' "Bomba Squad" setting the MLB record with 307 home runs.

A lot was made in D.C. of Bell's 2025 season, which started with a swing change that resulted in an awful first six weeks. In March and April, Bell hit .137 with a .503 OPS. From May 1 through the end of the season, he hit .265 with an .807 OPS. His OPS over the final four months of 2026 was .845.

What fueled his surge? He ditched the preseason swing change and went back to his old swing. One would imagine that the Twins won't mess with Bell's swing in 2026.

With Bell, the Twins have a veteran switch-hitter who can provide pop and balance to the middle of a batting order that has the potential to be fairly potent. Of course, health and growth will be necessary with a lineup full of inconsistent players.

2B Luke Keaschall RF Matt Wallner CF Byron Buxton 3B Royce Lewis 1B Josh Bell C Ryan Jeffers DH Kody Clemens SS Brooks Lee LF Trevor Larnach

The Twins clearly have some money to spend, with a report from The Athletic's Dan Hayes suggesting they could have $20 million to work with.

