Ex-Twins stars throwing first pitch before Game 7 of the World Series
Former Twins star Jack Morris and Paul Molitor will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 7 of the World Series on Saturday night between the Dodgers and Blue Jays.
There's nothing that exemplifies the current state of the Twins franchise better than one of their former All-Star pitchers and former manager throwing out the first pitch at the World Series for a different team in the same week they made an uninspiring managerial hire themselves.
Molitor and Morris are obviously representing the Blue Jays and the franchise's last two World Series titles in 1992 and 1993, which they were respectively a part of.
Morris played only one season in Minnesota, but he was one of the best pitchers in the league when the Twins won the 1991 World Series. He won the World Series again in 1992 and 1993 with the Toronto.
Molitor was a member of the Blue Jays' 1993 World Series team before joining Minnesota for the final three years of his career from 1996 to 1998. He never played with Morris on the Twins, but they were teammates with the Blue Jays. He later returned to Minnesota as the Twins manager for three seasons from 2015 to 2018.
The winner-take-all Game 7 between Toronto and Los Angeles is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on FOX.