Update on Joe Ryan's Back Injury, World Baseball Classic Availability

Twins ace Joe Ryan is progressing well from a minor back injury, according to reports. Ryan had a "good bullpen session" on Saturday, per The Athletic's Dan Hayes, and the next step will be to throw a live batting practice. After that, he'll make his spring training debut for Minnesota.

Scratched from his spring training start on February 21 with lower back tightness, Ryan got an MRI that revealed only inflammation, which was great news for the Twins.

Ryan was scheduled to be part of Team USA's pitching staff at the upcoming World Baseball Classic. For now, he's been removed from the 30-man roster and replaced by the Yankees' Ryan Yarbrough.

But Ryan, who pitched for the United States at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, may still end up playing a significant role in the WBC. He's been added to the team's "designated pitcher pool" and will be eligible to participate if the USA makes it to the knockout rounds (which they are obviously heavily favored to do).

The specifics of Ryan's timeline, per MLB.com's Matthew Leach, are as follows. Ryan's live BP session could come on Wednesday, followed by a spring debut on Tuesday the 10th. That would line him up to possibly start a semifinal game for the USA in Miami on March 15 or 16. Ryan would then pitch at least once more in spring training before taking the mound on Opening Day in Baltimore on March 26.

Joe Ryan | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The decision on this plan was made collectively by the Twins, Ryan and his agent, and Team USA.

"I feel really good about it," Ryan said, via Leach. "I think (Team USA manager Mark DeRosa) feels really good about it. (Twins GM Jeremy Zoll) feels good about it. I don’t want to speak for them necessarily, but it seems like from the communication we’ve had, everyone’s in a good spot. So we’ll progress and try to reach those goals. But yeah, I’m excited. ... If I wasn’t going to root for Team USA hard enough being on the team, I’m really going for them now to be able to go there and join them in the second phase."

Ryan, 29, is coming off of making his first career All-Star appearance in 2025. He has a 3.50 ERA and 341 strikeouts in 306 innings for Minnesota over the past two seasons. Since being acquired from the Rays for Nelson Cruz in 2021, he's pitched in 115 games for the Twins over five years. With Pablo Lopez set to miss the entire 2026 season, Ryan is Minnesota's only current front-line starter.

Team USA will play Brazil, Great Britain, Mexico, and Italy in pool play from March 6-10.