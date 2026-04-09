Tigers CF Carted Off After Scary Head-to-Head Collision at Target Field
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Detroit Tigers center fielder Parker Meadows was carted off after a scary head-to-head collision with left fielder Riley Greene in the eighth inning of Thursday's game at Target Field.
Both outfielders were in hot pursuit of a Josh Bell fly ball in the left-center gap, and neither one pulled back to let the other catch it. Greene made the catch, but then immediately collided with Meadows, who was in a full sprint. While Greene was OK, Meadows took a direct shot to the head and awkwardly collapsed to the outfield grass.
Meadows was down for almost five minutes before trainers helped him onto a cart to take him off the field. Medical staff members from both teams and Target Field paramedics went out into the outfield to check on Meadows, who will be evaluated further.
Meadows, 26, is in his fourth season with the Tigers. This story will be updated when more information is available.
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Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI, who also covers the Twins, Timberwolves, Gophers, and other Minnesota teams. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.Follow WillRagatz