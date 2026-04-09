Tigers CF Carted Off After Scary Head-to-Head Collision at Target Field

Detroit Tigers center fielder Parker Meadows was carted off after a scary head-to-head collision with left fielder Riley Greene in the eighth inning of Thursday's game at Target Field.

Both outfielders were in hot pursuit of a Josh Bell fly ball in the left-center gap, and neither one pulled back to let the other catch it. Greene made the catch, but then immediately collided with Meadows, who was in a full sprint. While Greene was OK, Meadows took a direct shot to the head and awkwardly collapsed to the outfield grass.

Meadows was down for almost five minutes before trainers helped him onto a cart to take him off the field. Medical staff members from both teams and Target Field paramedics went out into the outfield to check on Meadows, who will be evaluated further.

This is scary.



Here’s the collision between Riley Greene and Parker Meadows that left Parker Meadows down for a while before the cart came to get him. pic.twitter.com/41wSaKHvsy — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) April 9, 2026

Riley Greene and Parker Meadows collide heads in the outfield, Meadows was down for a substantial period of time and had to be carted off #DNMW #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/oy6apCBFKW — Carter Lowe🦡🎞️ (@BadgerVideo7) April 9, 2026

Meadows, 26, is in his fourth season with the Tigers. This story will be updated when more information is available.