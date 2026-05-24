How Much Longer Will the Twins Keep Royce Lewis in Triple-A?

The Twins demoted former No. 1 overall pick Royce Lewis to Triple-A earlier this month, and it's looking like the right decision. After a disastrous stretch in the big leagues, he has seemingly refound his confidence with St. Paul, but how much longer will he stay in the minor leagues?

Lewis homered on the first pitch he faced with the Saints on Thursday. He had two home runs on Saturday, which gives him three total in his last three games with St. Paul. If you include rehab stints from earlier this season, he now has five home runs in five Triple-A games this season.

So there's this guy, his name is Royce Lewis. He homered in his last at bat. And he just homered in his next at bat. He goes to straightaway center, his third homer in three games since being optioned, and 5th in a Saints uniform this season pic.twitter.com/IhcW8H41xl — St. Paul Saints (@StPaulSaints) May 24, 2026

Despite beginning his MLB career with brash confidence, it was clear that Lewis had been lost with the Twins. He began 2026 slashing .163/.261/.279 with three home runs, three doubles, and 37 strikeouts in 104 at-bats. He was in a multi-year slump.

Minnesota could certainly call Lewis back up the big leagues within the week, but what's the rush? His swing looks a little different with the Saints, and they shouldn't overreact to a three-game sample size. 2026 was never meant to be a contending year for the Twins. Lewis is still only 26 years old, and he's a talented player. Let him truly regain his confidence with the Saints for more than a long weekend.

An extended stay with St. Paul could be exactly what the doctor ordered for Lewis to regain the form he had in 2023 with the Twins. He compiled a .309 batting average that season with 15 home runs and 52 RBIs in 217 at-bats. At this point, that season looks like an anomily rather than a trend, but the Twins should be doing everything they can to get him back to performing at that level.

Injuries have obviously played a huge role in his career up to this point, but he looks healthy right now, and he's playing baseball at a high level. Baseball is a long season, and careers are even longer. Lewis had a lot of pressure as one of Minnesota's best prospects in recent memory. Letting him play baseball without that pressure with the Saints seems like the easiest way for him to find the talent he still has in his game.

When will Lewis make his big league return? His recent form makes it seem like that could be soon, but the Twins should wait until it feels obvious.