Twins Add Veteran Left-Hander to Bolster Bullpen Depth

The Twins reportedly signed veteran free agent LHP Andrew Chafin to a minor-league deal with an invite to camp on Saturday.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 235 pounds, Chafin has pitched well over 500 innings in his 12-year MLB career. He has a 3.35 ERA with 591 strikeouts and a 1.28 WHIP. He most recently played for the Nationals and Angels last season. He finished the year with a 2.41 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 33.2 innings pitched.

At 35 years old, Chafin provides the Twins with another veteran arm in the bullpen. They recently signed righty Liam Hendriks (to a minor-league deal) and traded for lefty Anthony Banda from the Dodgers, along with adding to their competitive depth in camp by bringing in righty Julian Merryweather. All four players now join Taylor Rogers and Eric Orze as notable bullpen additions this offseason.

There's still a lot that can change before Opening Day on March 26, but Minnesota's bullpen is beginning to take shape.

RHP Cole Sands

LHP Taylor Rogers

LHP Anthony Banda

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Justin Topa

RHP Eric Orze

LHP Kody Funderburk

LHP Andrew Chafin

The question now becomes whether or not starters like David Festa, Taj Bradley, Connor Prielipp, Marco Raya, and plenty of others, make the move to the bullpen at some point in 2026. Ultimately, the addition of Chafin will provide another experienced option for Minnesota to use.

The Twins' bullpen was completely dismantled at the trade deadline last season, but they've now crept back towards average with recent additions this offseason.

