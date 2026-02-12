Twins Make Major Bullpen Addition in Dodgers Lefty Anthony Banda

The Twins have made another significant addition to their bullpen — potentially the biggest one yet. They've acquired left-hander Anthony Banda from the Dodgers in exchange for international bonus pool money, they announced on Thursday. Banda, who was somewhat surprisingly designated for assignment by Los Angeles last week, instead lands in Minnesota.

Righty Jackson Kowar, who the Twins claimed on waivers last week, has been DFA'd to make room for Banda on the 40-man roster.

Banda, 32, instantly slots into a projected high-leverage role on the back end of Minnesota's work-in-progress bullpen. He had a 3.18 ERA across 65 innings with LA last season, although his 61 strikeouts came with 34 walks and a 4.52 FIP. Banda had a 3.08 ERA and slightly better peripheral numbers in 49.2 innings in 2024. He also made 17 appearances over the past two postseasons for the two-time defending World Series champions.

A sixth-round pick by the Brewers in 2012, Banda made his MLB debut with the Diamondbacks in 2017. He has since bounced around the league, also pitching for the Rays, Mets, Pirates, Blue Jays, Yankees, and Nationals. The Twins will be his ninth team. Banda has a career 4.44 ERA in 233.1 innings, with 220 strikeouts and 101 walks. His last two seasons with the Dodgers have been the best of his career thus far.

Banda throws a sinker, slider, four-seam fastball, and a changeup that he mixes in as his fourth pitch. The big key for him is limiting his walks. He's far more effective against lefties (who he's held to a .635 OPS in his career) than righties (.849 OPS). He'll make $1.625 million in 2026.

Here's an update projection for what the Twins' bullpen could look like on Opening Day.

RHP Cole Sands

LHP Taylor Rogers

LHP Anthony Banda

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Justin Topa

RHP Eric Orze

LHP Kody Funderburk

RHP David Festa

Many, many others will be in the mix for those spots. Other names to watch include Connor Prielipp, Marco Raya, Travis Adams, Julian Merryweather, John Klein, Matt Bowman, Andrew Bash, Dan Altavilla, and Trent Baker. We've projected Festa as a starter-to-reliever conversion, but that's also an option on the table for Zebby Matthews, Taj Bradley, Mick Abel, and other young pitchers.

The Twins' starting rotation projects as a strength of the roster, but putting together at least a competent bullpen will be key for Derek Shelton's team to have a chance at competing for a playoff spot in 2026. Banda is a significant addition in that pursuit.

