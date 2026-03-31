Twins' Home Opener Weekend Could be Spoiled By Cold Temps, Rain, Snow

A couple of wintry storm systems are poised to move through the Upper Midwest this week, and both of them will dump rain and snow on Minnesota. While the Twins will be in Kansas City playing the Royals as the first storm moves through Wednesday and Thursday, their first home series of the season could be impacted by the second storm system.

Minnesota's Home Opener is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays. A lull between the two storm systems may allow the Twins to play the Home Opener, albeit in cold, miserable conditions, but Saturday's 6 p.m. game against the Rays might be unplayable.

The current forecast temperatures in the Twin Cities on Friday afternoon are only in the low 40s, with wind chill readings in the 30s.

Air temperatures at 1 p.m. Friday. | WeatherBell

The European Artificial Intelligence/Integrated Forecasting System (AIFS) model, which the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities says has been impressively accurate with storm tracks, is suggesting that more than an inch of precipitation could fall in or around Minneapolis on Saturday.

The 24-hour precipitation total on Saturday, according to the European AIFS model. | WeatherBell

Temperatures on Saturday night will also be chilly, perhaps dropping from the low 40s to the 30s during the time the game is scheduled to be played.

Forecast temperatures at 7 p.m. Saturday. | WeatherBell

Not only are Minnesota's first two home games being threatened by bad weather, but severe storms could blow through the Kansas City area on Wednesday night. That could spell trouble for the 6:40 p.m. start time between the Twins and Royals.

The HRRR weather model shows big storms in the Kansas City metro area around 7 p.m. Wednesday. | WeatherBell

Thursday's game, which starts at 1:10 p.m., looks like it'll be played without interruption.

All of this is completely normal for the Twins in March and April. Games routinely get postponed as the last gasp of winter affects Minnesota and the northern United States. That said, if the Twins had opened the season at home instead of back-to-back road trips to Baltimore and Kansas City, they would've gotten lucky with some rather nice weather in Minnesota.

On March 26, when the Twins opened the season on a beautiful day in Baltimore, the high temperature in Minneapolis was 57 degrees. It was followed by a 39-degree day on March 27, but the Twins were off anyway. The highs in Minneapolis on March 28 and 29 were 59 and 70 degrees, respectively, followed by a 73-degree day on March 30.

After the storms move through Minnesota this week, the Twins play at home against the Rays again on Sunday, followed by four games against the Tigers at Target Field Monday-Thursday. Sunday will be chilly with highs forecast in the 40s, but the series against Detroit should be pleasant enough with temps in the 50s.