Twins release full spring training schedule, including annual 'breakout' game
The Twins' top prospects will take on the Phillies' top prospects as part of the third annual Spring Breakout weekend. The game between is set for March 19 at Minnesota's Lee Health Sports Complex in Fort Myers, Florida.
The game will feature two of the best hitting and pitching prospects in baseball, with Twins outfielder Walker Jenkins and top-ranked Phillies pitching prospect Andrew Painter. According to MLB Pipeline, Jenkins is the No. 10 prospect in baseball, while Painter is the No. 16 prospect.
Jenkins finished the 2025 season with Triple-A St. Paul, where he hit two homers and drove in eight runs while batting .242 in 23 games with the Saints. Overall, Jenkins slashed .286/.399/.451 in 84 games between Rookie, Single-A, Double-A, and Triple-A last season.
Painter went 5-8 with a 5.26 ERA over 118 innings across Single-A and Triple-A last season.
Minnesota's farm system is the No. 2 system in all of baseball, while Philadelphia's is ranked 21st.
The Twins feature four players in MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects: Jenkins (No. 10), shortstop Kaelen Culpepper (No. 52), catcher Eduardo Tait (No. 57), and outfielder Emmanuel Rodriguez (No. 69). Tait came to Minnesota as part of the Jhoan Duran trade with the Phillies at the deadline.
The Phillies have three young stars in the top 100: Painter (No. 16), shortstop Aidan Miller (No. 32), and outfielder Justin Crawford (No. 54).
Spring Training schedule announced
The Twins also announced their 2026 spring training schedule, beginning with the annual exhibition opener against the Minnesota Gophers on February 20.
Minnesota will open Grapefruit League play the following day when they host the Boston Red Sox.
Notably, the Twins will also host the Puerto Rico 2026 World Baseball Classic squad on March 4. The Twins close out their spring schedule with a home game against the Red Sox.
Full spring training schedule
- Feb. 20 vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers - Exhibition
- Feb. 21 vs. Boston Red Sox
- Feb 22 @ Atlanta Braves
- Feb. 23 @ Detroit Tigers
- Feb 24 vs. Baltimore Orioles
- Feb. 24 @ Tampa Bay Rays
- Feb. 25 vs. Boston Red Sox
- Feb. 25 @ Pittsburgh Pirates
- Feb 26 vs. New York Yankees
- Feb. 28 @ Boston Red Sox
- March 1 vs. Atlanta Braves
- March 3 vs. Tampa Bay Rays
- March 4 vs. Puerto Rico 2026 World Baseball Classic team
- March 5 @ New York Yankees
- March 6 vs. Atlanta Braves
- March 7 @ Baltimore Orioles
- March 8 vs. Philadelphia Phillies
- March 9 @ Atlanta Braves
- March 10 @ Tampa Bay Rays
- March 11 vs. Detroit Tigers
- March 12 vs. Boston Red Sox
- March 13 @ Toronto Blue Jays
- March 14 vs. Tampa Bay Rays
- March 15 @ Boston Red Sox
- March 16 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
- March 17 @ Philadelphia Phillies
- March 19 vs. Philadelphia Phillies - Spring Breakout
- March 19 @ Boston Red Sox
- March 20 vs. Toronto Blue Jays
- March 21 @ Tampa Bay Rays
- March 22 vs. Atlanta Braves
- March 23 @ Boston Red Sox
- March 24 vs. Boston Red Sox