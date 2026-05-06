Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Aaron Judge, Byron Buxton, Cubs OF)

Betting on home runs is an exciting way to stay engaged in the day’s action in MLB, and there are a few superstar outfielders worth considering on May 6.

On Tuesday, Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper (+356) came through with a home run, cashing one of the props that I gave out . Unfortunately, Jordan Walker’s game was rained out, giving us a 1-for-2 day in Daily Dinger.

Still, I’m looking to keep the momentum going, as I’m betting on two of the hottest bats in Major League Baseball right now. New York Yankees star and reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge is one of those players and is now up to 14 home runs in 2026.

Plus, there is a long shot bet in the Chicago Cubs-Cincinnati Reds matchup that could be worth a look later tonight.

Here’s a breakdown of each of these home run prop bets for Wednesday, May 6.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Wednesday, May 6

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+235)

Judge has been unstoppable as of late, hitting .349 with a 1.293 OPS over the last two weeks (13 games). He’s homered five times during that stretch, making him an intriguing bet – even at this price – against Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers.

Eovaldi spun seven scoreless innings against New York in his last outing, but he’s still posted a 4.76 ERA in 2026. The Rangers right-hander has also given up nine home runs in just seven starts, so I don’t mind expecting him to come back to earth in another matchup with the Yanks.

Judge has crushed Eovaldi in his career, going 12-for-37 with two doubles, two homers and a .931 OPS. With the Yankees star swinging a hot bat, I wouldn’t be shocked if he gets to Eovaldi at home on Wednesday.

Byron Buxton to Hit a Home Run (+216)

Minnesota Twins slugger Byron Buxton could be the hottest hitter in baseball right now, and he’s pushed his home run total up to 11 in 2026.

Buxton is hitting .308 with four homers over his last six games, but his hot streak goes back over the last two weeks. He’s homered seven times during that stretch, posting a 1.031 OPS in the process.

On Wednesday, Buxton has a great matchup against the Washington Nationals and right-hander Miles Mikolas (8.23 ERA). Mikolas has given up eight home runs in seven appearances this season, and the Washington bullpen has struggled as well, posting a 4.77 ERA in 2026. On top of that, they’ve allowed 25 homers in just 36 games.

At some point Buxton is going to cool off, but I can’t resist riding such a hot bat against a shaky pitching staff tonight.

Ian Happ to Hit a Home Run (+610)

Chicago Cubs outfielder Iain Happ has eight home runs in the 2026 season, and he’s fared pretty well against right-handed pitching.

The one-time All-Star has a .937 OPS and five homers against righties this season, making him an interesting target against Cincinnati Reds starter Brady Singer.

This season, Singer has a 5.57 ERA in seven starts, giving up seven total home runs. Since Happ has a 1.113 OPS over the last week, he could jump on the struggling right-hander in this matchup.

Happ is just 1-or-6 in limited at-bats against Singer, but he’s worth a dart throw at +610 on Wednesday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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